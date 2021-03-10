I/O Coin Reaches Market Cap of $2.02 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $2,510.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.94 or 0.00429943 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00045997 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.43 or 0.05436337 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000085 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,738,682 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

