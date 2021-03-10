Ideagen’s (IDEA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Ideagen stock opened at GBX 279.90 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 283.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 239.07. Ideagen has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a market capitalization of £706.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,425.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Ideagen’s payout ratio is 1.60%.

In related news, insider David Hornsby sold 2,589,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78), for a total value of £7,483,750.37 ($9,777,567.77).

Ideagen Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

