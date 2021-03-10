IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in IDEX by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 608.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

IDEX stock opened at $197.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.59. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $211.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

