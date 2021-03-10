IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Sells $462,800.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.91. 68,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,535. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.31.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in IES by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IES by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in IES in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in IES in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

