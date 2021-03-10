Ignyte Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 9th (OTCMKTS:IGNYU)

Ignyte Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:IGNYU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 9th. Ignyte Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGNYU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Ignyte Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. intends enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

