IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) CMO Denny Tu Sells 2,000 Shares

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE IMAX opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in IMAX by 8.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in IMAX by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in IMAX by 703.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

