IMV (IMV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

IMV (TSE:IMV) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect IMV to post earnings of C($0.15) per share for the quarter.

IMV stock opened at C$4.46 on Wednesday. IMV has a 12-month low of C$1.98 and a 12-month high of C$9.25. The stock has a market cap of C$299.24 million and a P/E ratio of -7.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28.

Get IMV alerts:

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.