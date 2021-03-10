Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Posts Earnings Results

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.55 and a 200 day moving average of $81.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $94.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

In other news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 71,446 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,762,590.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $476,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,330,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,112,456 shares of company stock worth $88,116,112.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

