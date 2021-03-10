Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NARI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average of $81.24.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,774,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 71,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,762,590.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,112,456 shares of company stock worth $88,116,112.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

