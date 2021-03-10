Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading 10% Higher

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s stock price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.96 and last traded at $99.34. 598,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 494,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day moving average is $81.15.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,589,161.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 254,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $16,824,536.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,337,296 shares of company stock valued at $102,166,549.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,268,000 after buying an additional 818,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,636,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 643.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,508,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inari Medical by 1,096.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 343,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

