Independent Oil and Gas (LON:IOG) Shares Gap Up to $16.50

Independent Oil and Gas plc (LON:IOG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), but opened at GBX 17.34 ($0.23). Independent Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 16.89 ($0.22), with a volume of 655,461 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.30. The company has a market capitalization of £83.31 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.92.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Independent Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:IOG)

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the development of hydrocarbons. The company 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, and Abbeydale; and 100% interests in Harvey and Redwell properties in the North Sea.

