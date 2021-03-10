Indorse Token (IND) Price Hits $0.0095 on Exchanges

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 52.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $357,741.78 and $21.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Indorse Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00055440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.42 or 0.00773133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00030079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00040501 BTC.

Indorse Token Token Profile

IND is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse.

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.