Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Up 55.4% This Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $926.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 55.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00052290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.85 or 0.00727710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00064918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00028312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

