INO COIN (INO) Price Reaches $6.98

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. INO COIN has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $2.14 million worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for about $6.98 or 0.00012331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00053899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.12 or 0.00752338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00029210 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00039634 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

