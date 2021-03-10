Insider Buying: Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP) Insider Purchases 18,630 Shares of Stock

Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP) insider Maria (Mary) Sontrop bought 18,630 shares of Medical Developments International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.37 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,061.73 ($71,472.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$7.63.

About Medical Developments International

Medical Developments International Limited manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and veterinary products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Veterinary Products. It offers asthma and COPD pressurized metered dose inhalers, as well as masks and peak flow meters for asthma management for use in home or in hospitals; Penthrox, a prescription only medicine for pain relief; medical devices; and various veterinary anesthetic machines to veterinarians.

