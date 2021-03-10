Insider Buying: Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Insider Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) insider Anthony (Tony) Kiernan acquired 7,000 shares of Northern Star Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$9.48 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of A$66,374.00 ($47,410.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$13.37.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Northern Star Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.