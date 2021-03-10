Insider Buying: Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CEO Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

POOL opened at $336.51 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.66 and its 200 day moving average is $343.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pool by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Stephens started coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

