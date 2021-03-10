Insider Selling: A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $593,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AOS stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

