Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 70 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,754.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $28.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,052.70. 1,690,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,013.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,747.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

