Insider Selling: Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Insider Sells 8,250 Shares of Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John R. Schimkaitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50.

CPK stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.03. 59,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,136. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $119.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.66.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

