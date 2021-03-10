Insider Selling: Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Insider Sells 3,974 Shares of Stock

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) insider Jon Green sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87), for a total transaction of £11,763.04 ($15,368.49).

Shares of ESNT traded down GBX 7.36 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 287.24 ($3.75). 765,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,352. The stock has a market cap of £866.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 299.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 289.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.86. Essentra plc has a twelve month low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 343.40 ($4.49).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

