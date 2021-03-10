Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Sells 2,263 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $223,425.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $722,506.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GATX stock opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. GATX’s payout ratio is 36.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in GATX by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in GATX by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

