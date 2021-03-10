Insider Selling: Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells 72,980 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $190,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Jeffrey Osher sold 2,526 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $120,591.24.

On Monday, March 1st, Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $7,345,309.28.

On Thursday, February 25th, Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $2,833,643.34.

On Friday, January 8th, Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $824,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Jeffrey Osher sold 139,990 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,372,801.90.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Osher sold 1,230 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $72,594.60.

On Friday, December 18th, Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $525,696.00.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.50. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

