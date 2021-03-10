Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Up 15.8% This Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Insights Network token can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $5.53 million and $23,664.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00052854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.89 or 0.00729555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00028776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00038800 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,070,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.