Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTLA. Raymond James increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

NTLA stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 895,281 shares of company stock valued at $55,527,038. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,805,000 after buying an additional 739,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after buying an additional 662,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after buying an additional 594,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after buying an additional 406,842 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 380,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

