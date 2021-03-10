Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at CSFB

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) received a C$20.00 price target from equities researchers at CSFB in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IPL. Credit Suisse Group raised Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$18.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.17.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,874. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$18.38.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.