InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $75.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 202,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 96,535 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.