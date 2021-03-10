InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.4% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDCC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

InterDigital stock opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.