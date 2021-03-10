Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Trading 5.1% Higher

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.49. 470,865 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 397,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $782.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.16.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Interface by 80.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Interface by 866.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 556,401 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter worth $415,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Interface by 9.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 136,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

