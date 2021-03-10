Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Posts Earnings Results

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.44. 251,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,712. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $701.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

XENT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

