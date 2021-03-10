Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 4,388,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 21,464,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INUV shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 40,000 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 497,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 20,000 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,191. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,369 shares of company stock valued at $176,158. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inuvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Inuvo by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 159,395 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Inuvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,457,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 817,625 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

