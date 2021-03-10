Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Boeing (BA)

The Boeing (NYSE: BA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $257.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – The Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

3/1/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – The Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $290.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $193.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $257.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – The Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

1/28/2021 – The Boeing was downgraded by analysts at Nord/LB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2021 – The Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $195.00 to $193.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $257.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $215.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $14.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.34. 27,674,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,594,985. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.11. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $246.80. The firm has a market cap of $143.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Get The Boeing Company alerts:

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 56,407 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $586,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in The Boeing by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.