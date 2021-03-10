Investors Buy High Volume of Apollo Global Management Put Options (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,393 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,143% compared to the typical volume of 273 put options.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $360,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $78,344,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,051,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,525,000 after buying an additional 498,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

