Investors Buy Large Volume of Stitch Fix Put Options (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 20,348 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 695% compared to the average volume of 2,560 put options.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,412.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $2,792,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,879 shares of company stock worth $17,498,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,990,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1,916.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 175,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.37 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

