Investors Purchase Large Volume of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Call Options (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,093 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 510% compared to the average daily volume of 507 call options.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,763. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,905.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

