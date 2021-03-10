Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE:CSR opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.48. The company has a market capitalization of $953.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $77.30.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

