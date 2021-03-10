INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Trading Down 8%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) was down 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 2,598,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,487% from the average daily volume of 163,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVO shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.21% of INVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

About INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

