IOTA (MIOTA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $112.64 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and approximately $112.64 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000054 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00067477 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000139 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

