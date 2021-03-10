iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,204,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,563,000 after buying an additional 357,185 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iRobot by 690.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after buying an additional 224,442 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,686,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 171,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 100,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,784,699.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.95. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

