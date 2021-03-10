Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner Buys 150,000 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $1,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IRWD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.55. 2,083,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,205. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRWD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $63,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

