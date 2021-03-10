iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 14.9% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chartist Inc. CA owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $28,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.87. 19,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,846. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.46.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

