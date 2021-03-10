ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 9.43% of ITT worth $627,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,071 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,070,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ITT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.15. 6,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,227. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.78. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $88.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

