JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Price Up 5.4%

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 148,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 188,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

The company has a market cap of $41.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.83. Sell-side analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 164.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

