James D. Neff Sells 15,300 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) President James D. Neff sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $297,738.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,569.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $851.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 533.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

