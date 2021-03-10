Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Dean Hager Sells 150,000 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $5,097,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,687.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dean Hager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $3,902,424.15.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $3,514,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Jamf by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 506,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 281,374 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jamf by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 60,914 shares during the last quarter.

JAMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

