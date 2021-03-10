Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

JSMD stock opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JSMD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

