Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for H.I.S. in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS:HISJF opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. H.I.S. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

