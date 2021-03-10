Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

CTB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE CTB opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

