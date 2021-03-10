Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vonage in a report issued on Sunday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Vonage alerts:

VG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Vonage stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Vonage has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -125.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $5,922,000. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.