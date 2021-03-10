JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Up 5.1%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.85 and last traded at $47.18. 1,980,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,320,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Get JFrog alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.68.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $1,152,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 367,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in JFrog by 1,509.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.